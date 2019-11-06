REMINGTON — The Remington Senior Center is enjoying fall activities and events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
October led the way with holiday harvest parties and crafts throughout the month. People who are 55 and older are welcome to join in exercise classes, crafts, games, cards, movie day and more. Lunch is offered through reservation of a lunch meal no later than 9 a.m. the day before.
A hot meal is served at 11:30 a.m. for those that are 60 years of age and older. Cost is $2 per person.
Highlights for November
- Seniors In Motion Exercise Class — Mondays at 9 a.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
- Inspirational Hour with Pastor Tom Bennett, of Wolcott Christian Church, noon Nov. 12.
- Birthday celebration for November (Celebrating November birthdays), 11:30 a.m. Nov 13.
- Nutrition class — “A Healthier You,” with Amara — Purdue , 12:30 p.m. Nov 14.
- Jeopardy — Fun Game for All — Just like TV, 12:15 p.m. Nov 15.
- “Reflections with Sharon” — Encouragement/Motivation, noon Nov 20.
- Care Giver Homes — Needed Home Care Assistance, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov 21.
- Popcorn and a Movie (“Because of Winn Dixie, 12:30 p.m. Nov 27.
Call the center at 219-261-228 for further information.