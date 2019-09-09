MONTICELLO — Valley Oaks Health is offering a $5,000 scholarship opportunity for high school juniors and seniors within its service area.
Students in White and Jasper counties are eligible.
Officials want to hear students’ ideas about how to innovate mental health education among school-age kids in Indiana.
Imagine you’re in the Shark Tank. You’ve got 90-seconds to pitch your innovative solution. A good solution will do some of the following:
- Help educate kids in your community & Inspire your generation to learn more;
- Remove the stigma associated with mental health care;
- Cite research / Use stats and facts;
- Be applicable to central Indiana;
- Be something that we can do at low cost.
The winning entry may be the key to helping thousands of people to lead healthier lives.
Video rules
- 90 seconds max
- Shot on cell phone camera
- No special effects, graphics, titles, or post production
Contest rules
- Entrants must be a high school junior or senior in one of the following districts: Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Fountain, Warren, Benton, Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, and Clinton Counties.
- All entries in by midnight EST Sept. 15.
- Top three vote-receiving videos will be viewed by mental health panel of experts for decision on final winner.
- Finalists will be required to attend Valley Summit on Friday Oct. 4.
- Winner chosen and announced at Valley Summit 2019.
Visit https://valleyoaks.org/contest to enter.