MONTICELLO — The annual Dessert Buffet and Party was celebrated May 15th in the Monticello Christian Church forge. The group was welcomed by Tri Kappa President Shannon Gardiner.
Gardiner thanked everyone for their participation in the 59th Bridge-A-Rama tournament, and spoke to guests about the many philanthropic activities that Tri Kappa sponsors throughout Monticello.
A variety of desserts were available and a few hands of bridge were played before the season winners were announced.
The tournament started in September and ran until May. Forty-two partners in seven groups competed in this tournament. Special congratulations went to John and Connie Million for highest score in a single session with 5830 points.
The winners are:
Tournament Grand Prize Winners: 1. Phil & Susie Vogel (Group 2) with 35,080 points; 2. Mary Jo Pool & Betsy Hall (Group 6) with 34,560; 3. Joy Bailey & Marie Crutchfield (Group 5) with 32,710 points.
Group Winners:
Group 1 – 1. Norm & Elaine Gould (27,490); 2. Bill & Joyce VanDeman (27,370)
Group 2 – 2. Dave & Sandy Neireiter (28,840); 2. Jim & Ruth Davis (26,690)
Group 3 – 1. Marie Crutchfield & Ruth Davis (28,920); 2. Susie Vogel & Tari Pasquale (28,200)
Group 4 – 1. Mary Jo Pool & Deb McIlrath (26,800); 2. Tana Shepard & Jan Lambert (24,540)
Group 5 – 1. Grace Youngberg & Kathy Altman (26,140); 2. Ruth Erdmann & Amy Herman (25,950)
Group 6 – 1. Sandy Neireiter & Deb McIlrath (28,360); 2. Ruth Hanenkratt & Jann Flora (28,110)
Group 7 – 1. Jim Davis & Bill VanDeman (27,140); 2. Larry Lods & Phil Vogel (25,660)
CPI Business Solutions donated the paper supplies and printing needed to make the tournament happen.
September will mark the 60th Bridge-A-Rama tournament. Tri Kappa is thankful to the community’s for their continued support.
Contact Deb McIlrath (574-583-5792) if you are interested in playing participating this year. Anyone interested in learning to play bridge should contact Amy Herman at (574) 583-9011. Free lessons will start soon.