June 2, 2020
Present: Council President Michael Johnson, Council Vice President Cameron Emond, Council Member Jerry Lietz, Council Member Richard Lynn, Council Member Darwin Miller, Clerk Treasurer Pamela Bennett, Deputy Clerk Breanna Wood, Town Marshal James Herre, Town Attorney Jacob Ahler, Ambulance Director Steve Young.
Council President Michael Johnson opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag
New Business:
- A bid was presented for Dick McClure to put new flooring in the Council Room at the Town Hall for $9,223.00. After little discussion, Council Vice President Cameron Emond made a motion to accept the bid. Council Member Richard Lynn second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
- Three bids were presented to the Council to fix a broken tile under Foster-Clapper Funeral Home. The bids were from Emond’s Excavating, Cowboy, and H&H. After much discussion, the bid from Emond’s Excavating for $24,015.80 was accepted. Council Member Darwin Miller made a motion to accept the bid, Council Member Richard Lynn second the motion. Motion carried 4-1, Vice President Cameron Emond could not vote due to his nepotism.
- Two bids were presented to the Council to fix water issues at a resident’s house. The bids were from H&H and Cowboy. After much discussion, the bid from Cowboys Excavating for $2,881.25 was accepted. Council Vice President Cameron Emond made a motion to accept the bid, Council Member Richard Lynn second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Ahler discussed TIF money for the town. Jacob is going to look into it further and it will be discussed more at a later date.
Approval of the May Minutes: Emond made a motion to approve the minutes. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Approval for White County Ordinance for windmill spacing: Emond made a motion to approve the ordinance. Lynn seconded the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Wood discussed a new payment window that was installed for the Town Hall. She thinks window looks great and that it will allow the office to take necessary safety precautions.
Miller says there are five dead trees on the highway that will need taken out. Emond, Lietz and Miller volunteered to take care of the trees. After little discussion, it was decided that flower pots would be put in place of the dead trees. Lietz and Miller offered to take care of these flower pots, as well.
The council discussed that there are two vacant homes in town that need their yards to be mowed. The council will be contacting John Gillenwater to take care of the yards.
Emond made a motion to adjourn. Lynn seconded the motion. Motion carried 5-0.