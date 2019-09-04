MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship, share a lunch and become more informed, will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church.
This month’s program will be Kaylee LaOrange, of the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce, informing the group about tourism in White County.
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. If you are employed, feel free to join us for the luncheon and program. Agenda: Worship – 11:15 a.m.; Luncheon – noon; Program – 12:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, please call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon on Monday, Sept. 9. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A freewill offering may be given for the luncheon.