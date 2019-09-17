MONTICELLO — The sixth annual Out of the Darkness Walk will be Sept. 22 at Pine View Golf Course.
The event will start at 2:30 p.m. with speakers and a bead ceremony, followed by a 5K walk at 3 p.m. The walk will consist of three laps around the back nine of the golf course.
Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The walk is free, but donations are encouraged even if people don’t plan to walk.
The event is conducted in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The event will have representatives from several organizations providing information on resources, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
Burning Grove, made up of Twin Lakes High School students, will provide entertainment, as will DJ Jeannette Widner.
For more information on the walk, contact Kami Shidler at Pine View Golf Course, 574-583-3339.