LAFAYETTE — State Farm Insurance Co. has donated $35,000 to help HomesteadCS continue its housing counseling and financial education programs.
These funds will go toward foreclosure prevention, pre-purchase counseling, home-buyer education, reverse mortgage counseling, credit counseling and budget counseling. These programs were inplemented as communities experienc financial insecurity due to COVID19.
“State Farm has been a longtime partner in our mission to ensure that families are able to stay securely housed and not have to suffer the experience of homelessness," Marie Morse, HomesteadCS executive director, said. "They have done this by their consistent donations and their invaluable volunteer efforts. It takes a community working together to make things happen and State Farm has proven to be an invaluable community member.
"Keeping families in their homes is so important and may become a crisis because of COVID19. Donations such as this allows us to help more families.”