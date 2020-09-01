PULASKI COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the shoulders on U.S. 421 over Hill Ditch (between Francesville and Monon) starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The shoulders will be closed to repair and replace joints on the bridge structure. Wide loads are limited to 12 feet in width. The shoulders will be closed for approximately one month while bridge work is completed.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.