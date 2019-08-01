MONTICELLO — Sherry Vogel has been named White County Association of Realtors' 2019 Realtor of the Year.
Vogel has been a licensed real-estate agent since 2014. She is the current president-elect of WCAR, past secretary and has served on many committees within the association.
At the state level, she is planning to attend her first stakeholders meeting in October and will be attending NAR Leadership Summit in Chicago.
Vogel is also active outside of real estate with the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce, Out of Darkness Walk, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and Twin Lakes School Corporation.
In her free time, she enjoys golfing and spending time with her family and friends.