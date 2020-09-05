MONTICELLO — American Legion Post 81 of Monticello is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m.
The post is located on East Washington Street (right off US 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge).
The meal will consist of fish, french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies for $10. Carry-outs are available. Curbside service is available also – call 574-583-5698.
All proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion.