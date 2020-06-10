MONTICELLO — The Board of Directors of Peoples Community Bank of Monticello recognizes the 2020 recipients of the bank’s scholarship program.
This program began in 1999 to commemorate Peoples’ 100-year anniversary of doing business in White County. These scholarships are available to graduating students planning to continue their education at an Indiana college or university.
Each scholarship will consist of $2,000 annually in financial aid for a period of two years. Five scholarships will be awarded each year.
Peoples Community Bank of Monticello adopts the philosophy that today’s graduating students are the leaders of tomorrow and wants to assist them in achieving their goals to become those leaders.
The students who have been selected to receive this year’s awards are as follows:
Twin Lakes
- Kimberly Wade, daughter of Wendy and George Wade, will be attending Indiana University with a major in mathematics.
- Lizbeth Reyes, daughter of Pascuala and Jose Reyes, will be attending Indiana University with a major in social work.
Tri-County
- Zachary Gretencord, son of Mark and Andrea Gretencord, will be attending Butler University with a major in accounting and finance.
Frontier
- Katherine Banes, daughter of Terrence and Sherry Banes, will be attending Ivy Tech with a major in graphic design.
North White
- Emily Phelps, daughter of Tracey and Bruce McCormick and Christian Phelps, will be attending Indiana University with a major in biology.
Peoples Community Bank would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these students who have completed their high school careers and intend to pursue further educational goals.