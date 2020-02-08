MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship, sharing a lunch and becoming more informed will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the church.
This month’s program will be Debbie Conover and Beth Bertram informing those in attendance about “Operation: Starfish.”
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. For those who are employed, feel free to join the group for the luncheon and program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon on Monday, Feb. 10. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A free-will offering may be given for the luncheon.