MONTICELLO — The White County United Way Community Relief Fund grew a little larger this week.
NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation has donated $5,000 to the fund, which is used for emergency relief efforts brought on by the COVID-19 health emergency within White County.
“The White County United Way is very grateful to NIPSCO and NiSource for their generous contribution to the Community Relief Fund and their continued support of community based relief efforts,” Nikie Jenskinson, executive director of White County United Way, stated in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our ongoing partnership well into the future.”
Throughout its 100-year history, NIPSCO officials said the company has continuously shown its support and involvement in community-based projects and programs, and have contributed to several local philanthropic programs dedicated to improving and supporting education, human services and environmental enhancement projects.
“As the need continues for providing vital services and critical care to those individuals and families most impacted by COVID-19, we’re pleased to partner with several local organizations to help maximize that aid across the communities we serve,” Jennifer Montague, NIPSCO vice president of communications and external affairs, stated in a press release. “Getting through an event of this magnitude requires all of us working together and doing all that we can to provide support.”
Ball Corp. recently donated $15,000 to the fund, while the Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Way provided a $400,000 grant in recent weeks.
All told, Jenkinson said $436,438 has been received as of June 10. Allocations, she said, total $11,965 to community organizations responding to the pandemic.
"The agencies receiving funds have been able to serve more than 3, 000 community members through projects funded by these grants," she said.
Partners in the creation of the Community Relief Fund include the Community Foundation of White County, the Jasper Newton Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Pulaski County.
The Community Relief Fund was created to help fund agencies and programs that serve area residents during times of crisis.
People and organizations interested in contributing to the Community Relief Fund are encouraged to visit whitecountyunitedway.org and follow the links under the Community Relief Fund tab.
Individuals seeking assistance should call 211. Only non-profit organizations may apply for relief through the Community Relief Fund.
For more information, contact Jenkinson via email at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com, or call the office at 574-583-6544.