LAFAYETTE — Dr. Andrew J. Krutul has established practices with Franciscan Physician Network’s Nephrology and Hypertension Lafayette, Specialty Clinic Crawfordsville and Rensselaer Specialty Clinic.
Board-certified in nephrology, hypertension and internal medicine, he joins a team of physicians and advanced care providers who offer care for the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. Their Franciscan Physician Network office locations are:
- Nephrology and Hypertension Lafayette, 3920 St. Francis Way, Suite 220, Lafayette
- Specialty Clinic Crawfordsville, 1704 Lafayette Road, Suite 2, Crawfordsville
- Rensselaer Specialty Clinic, 1104 E. Grace St., Rensselaer
Dr. Krutul most recently was affiliated with Maine Veterans Affairs Health Care’s Department of Nephrology in Augusta, Maine, and held a clinical and academic appointment with Tufts University School of Medicine. He also has held nephrology clinical positions in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Pittsburgh, Pa.
He earned his medical degree at Medical University of Bialystok in Poland and was a resident in medicine with the Provincial General Hospital. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Winthrop University Hospital at Stony Brook, N.Y., and completed a fellowship in nephrology at State University of New York at Stony Brook.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Krutul at any of the three Franciscan Physician Network locations, call:
- Nephrology & Hypertension Lafayette 765-428-5950
- Specialty Clinic Crawfordsville, 765-359-2088
- Rensselaer Specialty Clinic, 219-866-2010