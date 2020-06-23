MONTICELLO — The city’s Street Department will begin spraying for mosquitoes on June 24, weather permitting.
If weather will not allow for spraying that evening, it will take place the next evening.
The Street Department will spray the city limits once a week as weather allows for the next several weeks. Spraying will be done during the evening hours.
The spray trucks will spray the alleys where accessible and streets where there is no alley.
People who do not want the area by their home sprayed, call the Monticello Street Department at 574-583-7033.