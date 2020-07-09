INDIANAPOLIS — More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020 — including Mercy Ostheimer and Kaliegh Epley, both of Monticello.
The majority of graduates, 66 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10 percent), join the military (two percent) or enter the work force directly upon graduation (18 percent).
“Graduation marks an incredible milestone for our students and the Class of 2020 has shown a tremendous amount of perseverance, dedication and grit during these trying times,” said Chandre Sanchez Reyes, executive director of Indiana Connections Academy. “While the world was adjusting to sudden changes, our graduates were able to complete their senior year academically uninterrupted. I am confident that these seniors are graduating with the skills and knowledge needed to lead successful lives.”
During the commencement, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. With the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Indiana Connections Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.