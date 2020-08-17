On Aug. 25, the Monticello Parks Department will make horses out of a pool noodles and ride the trails at 6 p.m. at Central Pavilion in City Park.
The program is for pre-second grade students with an adult. Limit 10 kids. Register by calling Cindy and leave a message 574-583-4525 by Tuesday at noon. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
On Aug. 26, the parks department will make a mosaic toad house at 6 p.m. in Central Pavilion in City Park. For adults and older kids. Limit 10 persons. Can add a session if needed.
Register by calling Cindy at 574-583-4525 by noon Aug. 26. Participants are asked to wear a mask.