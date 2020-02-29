March 2020
- Everything Green
- : For pre-second grade, we’ll honor spring with green crafts, experiments and food. Meet at the Anheier Building at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Please register by calling Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
- Starcraft Picture Frame
- : For adults, will use a metal star and chicken wire to create a rustic picture. Meet at the Anheier Building at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Cost: $15. Please register by calling Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
- Robotics
- : For everyone, Twin Lakes Robotics Team will show us what they know. Come to the Anheier Building in City Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. No need to register.
- Quilling Butterfly and Flowers
- : For adults, use rolled strips of paper to create a design. Meet at the Anheier Building at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Cost $10, but if you have a tool already, cost is $5. Please register by calling Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.