November
- Thanksgiving Crafts: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. — meet at Anheier Building in City Park. For kids Pre-K to second grade and a parent. Come make Thanksgiving crafts and food! To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
- Fall Walk in Altherr Nature Park: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. For all ages. Meet at the Kiwanis garden in the parking lot for a walk with fellow nature lovers. We will have a drawing for a free walking staff.
- Snow Globe Wreath: Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. This snow globe wreath will have you wishing you were wandering in this winter wonderland. Cost is $10. Limit of 15 projects. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983
- Quilling a Fall Tree: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. Learn the art of using rolled strips of paper to create designs. We will be using fall colors for the leaves. Cost: $7; if you bring your own tool $2. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
- Christmas Jars: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults and teens. Try a couple of styles of Christmas jar decorations. Cost: $10; if you bring your own jars, $5. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
December
- Merry Christmas Crafts: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. — meet at the Anheier Building in City Park. For kids Pre-K — Second grade with an adult. Make Christmas crafts and food with your family. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983
- December Walk in Altherr Nature Park: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4 pm. For all ages. Meet at Kiwanis garden in the parking for a brisk walk with friends. Drawing for a free walking staff.
- Wood Burned Tree Round Ornaments: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. Great beginning wood-burning project. Each project you complete will be $5. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.