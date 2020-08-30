July 20
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on July 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (Due the length of the Board of Works meeting the meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross at 6:57 pm and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.)
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Kim Kramer made a motion to approve the minutes from the July 6 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and Deletions: Mayor Cathy Gross requested item 2 under old business be added, “Consideration of Bucket Shakes”.
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: Katherine Tardiff reported she has prepared and submitted a grant application to the Community Foundation for sensory bags which would be provided to the schools and the Boys & Girls Club. She is also updating the ADA Transition Plan which will be presented to the Council later this year.
Fire Chief Galen Logan indicated that all the training containers have been painted and the department had a practice burn.
Park Superintendent Mitch Billue reported the State Inspection was done on the 17th with a good report. There still are various finishing touched required. The Geo Grid trail will be started at the central part of the park.
Chief Jason Lingenfelter reported the department is receiving lots of phone calls.
Street Commissioner Frank Arthur indicated that the Community Crossing program may be delayed until 2021.
Wastewater Superintendent Bob Lindley reported there will be a pre-treatment inspection at Ball Corporation on July 22nd.
Water Superintendent Rod Pool indicated there so many “locates” due to all the projects going on in the City.
Committee Reports: Councilor Ken Houston reported the Old Fire Station Committee met to review 5 proposals and made a recommendation to move forward with KJG Architects for design work.
Public Hearing: OCRA CDBG COVID-19 Response Program-Small Business. Mayor Gross opened the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. KIRPC Representative Emily Gross outlined the details of the COVID-19 Phase 2 Program as administered by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann referenced Resolution 2020-09 which authorizes Mayor Gross to apply to OCRA for this program. There being no further questions and/or comments Councilor Ken Houston made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-09 as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. The public hearing concluded at 7:20 p.m.
Old Business
1. Ordinance 2020-06-Authorizing the Borrowing of Funds-Water Operating Fund from the Water Utility Deposit Fund: City Attorney George Loy advised the Council about the Water Rent Deposit Fund and the use of $250,000 as a loan to the Water Operating Fund in order to defray expenses for a water main replacement project along South Main Street. The loan would be repaid over three years. Ken Houston made a motion to suspend the rules in order to pass Ordinance 2020-06 on first reading. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. Ken Houston made a motion to pass Ordinance 2020-06. Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Consideration of Bucket Shakes: Councilor Ken Houston suggested the Council consider limiting the number of bucket shakes and require those working with the public to wear masks and gloves. Kim Kramer agreed. Police Chief Lingenfelter cautioned the Council about the bucket shakes due to all the construction activity. Bill Cheever indicated that as a result of the pandemic bucket shakes should be postponed until 2021. He stated that many good organizations have not had an opportunity to have a bucket shake in 2020 and it would be appropriate to pause on allowing any in 2020. Ralph Widmer made a motion to suspend bucket shakes through 2020. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Ordinance 2020-05-An Ordinance Concerning the Construction of Improvements to the Sewage Works of the City of Monticello: City Attorney George Loy outlined the reason for the Bond Ordinance is that the City intends to continue addressing the projects laid out as Phase 4 in the long-term control plan. The cost of the project is $12,150,000 and will be financed by the State Revolving Loan Fund (Indiana Bond Bank). George also indicated that passing this ordinance on first reading would be necessary to meet the time table for bidding the project and closing on the financing with SRF. Ralph Widmer raised a concern about having to pass the ordinance on first reading when the sewer project has been planned for many months. Mayor Gross, George Loy and Ken Houston all agreed this is not the practice we want to follow, but there were various mitigating circumstances impacting the delay of presenting the ordinance. Ken Houston made a motion to suspend the rules and pass Ordinance 2020-05 on first reading. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. Ken Houston made a motion to pass Ordinance 2020-05. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Accounts Payable Voucher: Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve the accounts payable vouchers as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellanoeus and all other matters: None
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.