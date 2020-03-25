March 2, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council of the City of Monticello was held March 2 at 6 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by councilors Bill Cheever, Ken Houston, Kim Kramer and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes — Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of Feb. 18 as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Citizen participation: none
Department Head Reports: Park Superintendent Mitch Billue reported the department has finished maintenance on the trucks. The Nature Center plumbing and insulation is moving toward completion. Drywall work will be started next week. Three parks programs of note: Star craft framing, quilling, and the Twin Lakes Robotics Class will be doing a demonstration on March 10. On April 4, there will be an invasive species removal work session from 1-3 p.m. Billue said he will begin taking applications for seasonal help.
Water Superintendent Rod Pool reported that Brad Haygood and Wade Cohagen recently passed water operator tests. Pool also said there was a broken main on O’Connor Boulevard.
Street Commissioner Frank Arthur indicated the department has 62 hours of overtime in February. Spring clean-up will be April 4-11.
Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey reported that the department is raising manhole castings up to grade before the street paving projects begin this summer.
Fire Chief Galen Logan reported the fire department knocked out the windows in the building behind Bayer along Marion Street. This was done as a training exercise. Logan also indicated he will be serving on the 2020 United Way Board of Trustees. The annual wheelchair basketball event will be on March 12 where the fire department plays the police department.
Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter reported the department is moving forward pretty well with the changes he has made since the beginning of the year.
ADA Coordinator Katherine Tardiff indicated the activities for Disability Awareness Month are planned and everything is ready to go.
Committee Reports: None
Old Business: Lingenfelter reported the new guttering/downspouts will be installed beginning March 5th.
New Business
1. Dan Oldenkamp, Monticello Redevelopment Commission Bucket Shake: Oldenkamp requested permission for a bucket shake fundraiser on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Houston made a motion to grant permission. Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Haley Johnson-Purdue University Dance Marathon: Johnson advised the council that the dance marathon and other activities through their efforts have raised $9 million since 2005. The money goes to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Johnson indicated the money is matched 10 fold by the federal government. She also said the dance marathon organization will be assisting Twin Lakes with their upcoming marathon. They will be sponsoring a 5K “glow run” event at Purdue and are seeking to get the word out in Monticello.
3. Miller & Associates-Reconstruction of Marion/3rd Streets: Arthur reported this project involves the engineering study to evaluate stormwater management and improving the flow along Marion Street east to the river. Downey indicated the project would fix the combined sewer/stormwater inlets along Broadway Street. Downey indicated the city would be pursuing an INDOT LPA Project. Houston indicated the road and sidewalk improvement along 3rd Street is consistent with the long-term sidewalk improvement program which began years ago. Arthur indicated the engineering expense of $55,025 would be 80 percent re-imburseable with the LPA approach for total project funding. Gross requested a meeting be set up to discuss the funding of the engineering study. Downey, Arthur, Mann, Houston and Gross would meet on the matter.
4. Discussion of Quotes for Building Maintenance: Gross reported that another quote is being sought on flooring. Currently, there are painting quotes from LeBeau and Twin Lakes. One flooring quote is available from Professional Interiors. Houston inquired about the roof and whether there were leaks. Gross and Mann indicated they were not aware of any roof leaks. Houston would like to see a contract that has a “not to exceed” clause. Cheever recommended the quotes be separated so comparisons could be more easily reviewed. The contracts for any of the painting and flooring would be approved by the Board of Works. Lingenfelter outlined for the council the desire for the police department to be a training center for law enforcement in the area. Additionally, it would great for the training areas to be repaired/updated. Gross indicated additional discussions regarding funding will take place.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: Kramer thanked Rich Lee for his efforts with ordinance violations/nuisances in her ward.
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m.