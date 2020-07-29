July 6, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on July 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was done via zoom, called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes-Ken Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the June 15 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions & Deletions-Mayor Cathy Gross requested item 5 under new business be added, “Discussion of Water Rent Fund Loan to Water Operating”.
Citizen Participation-None
Department Head Reports-Mayor Cathy Gross indicated there will be no department head reports as we have done in the past. They provide written documents for the department head meetings which the Mayor and Council President Doug Pepple receive. Verbal reports will be provided on the 2nd Council meeting of the month.
Committee Reports-None
Old Business-
1. Old Fire Station-Roof Repairs-Council member Bill Cheever outlined the status of the roof matter. City Attorney George Loy indicated the contract with Aragon would include a not to exceed clause due to the uncertainty about the condition of the roof structure. Council member Ken Houston agreed with City Attorney Loy on the not to exceed matter. Bill Cheever indicated the contingency amount for substructure repairs should be $5,000.00. Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve the additional expense up to $5,000.00 for substructure repairs and to give Bill Cheever the authority to approve the repairs on behalf of the City. Ken Houston seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-abstain, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-aye, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
New Business
1. Ball Corporation-Statement of Benefits-CF-1/ PP-Steve Mathis representing Ball Corporation discussed the documents presented to the Council. He indicated there have been 9 new positions added since the beginning of 2020. He also stated that the Alumatek can product line may be coming back to the production at the Monticello plant. Ken Houston made a motion to approve the CF-1 document as presented. Kim Kramer seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Utilities-Consideration of Governor’s Executive Order 20-33-Mayor Cathy Gross reported the Governor’s Executive Order 20-33 extended the moratorium on shut offs and penalties through August 14 2020. Mayor Gross indicated that she believes that if the State has funds available to local governments it would be important that our local policies are in alignment with the Governor’s or the funding options for the City would be jeopardized. Executive Order 20-33 reads “utility companies are strongly encouraged to offer payment plans of at least 6 months to all customers.” Mayor Gross indicated she has had many discussions with other mayors and state officials which lead her to believe the State will be checking on local policies as state funding requests to local governments are being considered. Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey indicated he believes the decision made in the past should be updated and brought in alignment with the current Executive Order. There was discussion regarding wording in Executive Order 20-33 and how it impacts payment plans. Doug Pepple made a motion to modify Resolution 2020-04 #3 from October 2020 to November 2020 on the matter of utility shut offs. The motion failed per the lack of a second.
3. AIM Medical Trust Board-Election of President Joe Thallemer-Doug Pepple made a motion to vote to approve the election of Joe Thallemer to the Board of Trustees of the Medical Trust and that the Council President execute the documents required. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-abstain, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
4. Consideration of Funding-W Washington Neighborhood Project Task Order 2019-02-Street Commissioner Frank Arthur outlined the history of the project. The engineering work on the project needs to be continued and further funding approved. The amount remaining on the contract is $53,896.16. Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the expenditure and use the Trash fund to complete the contract amount. Kim Kramer seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Discussion of Water Rent Loan-Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann outlined the history of the Water Rent Fund and the opinion that it would be a source of funding for water related projects. A loan could be made to the Water Operating Account with a pay back provision. Water Superintendent Rod Pool reported the money from this loan would be used on the South Main Street water line project. Mayor Gross stated the amount would be $250,000.00. City Attorney George Loy said he has reached out to the State Board of Accounts for guidance on this matter. George indicated he would prepare an ordinance or a resolution for the July 20th meeting.
Miscellanoeus and all other matters-Mayor Gross thanked Doug Pepple for his work dealing with the turkey buzzard issues.
Adjournment-There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:16 p.m.