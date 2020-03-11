Feb. 18, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, was Feb. 18, 2020, at 6:20 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes — Ken Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of Feb. 3, 2020, as presented. Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and Deletions — Mayor Cathy Gross requested the addition of item 7 under New Business-Discussion of ADA Opportunity. This was added with no objection.
Citizen Participation — None
Department Head Reports — Park Superintendent Mitch Billue reported it was “business as usual” with the department.
Water Superintendent Rod Pool reported activity with the department was “pretty mild."
Street Commissioner Frank Arthur indicated the lighting project at the roundabout on Gordon Road has been completed. There was an accident at the corner of Illinois and Broadway where the new light poles were damaged. Lightstream will be adding fiber lines from Fisher Street to Rickey Road, and from the old railroad tracks to the river.
Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey reported that the “lights are on and the water is flowing."
Fire Chief Galen Logan reported Dave Dulin and Bob Edwards have passed their paramedic skills testing and will be taking his written exam in the near future. Logan indicated he and Assistant Chief Craig Green will be attending a District 4 meeting Feb. 24 at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. There will be new equipment demonstrated.
Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter reported that Lt. Clark and Officer Morehead will be attending a conference in drug enforcement where they will learn about the latest laws.
Assistant Chief Tony Stroup has been working with the Opiod Task Force and the White County Health Department to put up billboards. Two of the five planned are now in place around Monticello.
ADA Coordinator Katherine Tardiff encouraged everyone to get out and attend some of the events planned for Disability Awareness Month. Tardiff also indicated she will be going to the National Symposium in Kansas City, Mo. She applied for a scholarship and received notice that she will be obtaining one.
Committee Reports — None
Old Business — None
New Business
1. Darin Griesey, Permission to Hold the Spirit Festival — Darin indicated to the Council that the logistics of the event will not change. Council President Doug Pepple inquired about how the parking will be addressed around the theater. Darin responded it was his intention to handle the parking matter with the same approach as in 2019. Doug Pepple made a motion to grant permission to hold the Spirit Festival on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Twin Lakes High School-Permission for BPA Color Run — Ty Ploss and Ella Galvin addressed the Council regarding the “Color Run” sponsored by the school’s Business Professionals of America club to be held April 25. The event would include a one-mile and a five-mile run with a $20 entry fee. The “color” part of the run is where “color stations” are set up along the runner’s route and volunteers throw the color powder on them. The powder poses no health risk to the runners. Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the BPA Color Run pending a discussion with the Monticello Parks Board. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. White County Special Olympics, Lori Cheever-Permission for Bucket Shake — Lori advised the Council regarding the April 4 date with the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ken Houston made a motion to approve the Special Olympics Bucket Shake as presented. Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Discussion of Safe Haven Baby Box — Fire Chief Galen Logan presented some background on this matter and information was handed out to the Council. He indicated local citizens Tammy Vogel and Mark Bentlage approached him on this several months ago. The company involved in this is from Indiana and 25 have been installed throughout the state. Funds to cover the installation cost will be raised locally. There is an annual inspection cost of $200 which will be paid for out of the donated funds. Doug Pepple made a motion to endorse the Baby Box initiative and move it on to the Board of Works for contract approval. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Clerk Treasurer-Two Year Outdated Checks — Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the list of outdated checks as presented. Ken Houston seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
6. Accounts Payable Vouchers — Council member Ken Houston asked several questions and made various suggestions of the Department Heads regarding the vouchers. Ken Houston made a motion to approve the vouchers as presented. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Discussion of ADA Opportunity — Doug Pepple congratulated Katherine Tardiff for a job well done since she has taken over the ADA Coordinator position. He also made a motion to approve $150 from the Council budget as a sustaining partnership with her efforts as ADA Coordinator. Ken Houston seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters — None
Adjournment — There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.