March 18
A special joint meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety and City Council, of the City of Monticello was held at noon March 18. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Board members Mayor Cathy Gross, Andy Harmon, and Maury Waymouth, as well as City Council members Kim Kramer, Bill Cheever and Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple were connected by telephone. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
New Business
1. Discussion of Emergency Human Resources Matters: Mayor Gross reported that the joint meeting was called to address specific human resource matters as they apply to vacations and the coronavirus situation. The governor’s Executive Order 2020-04 now allows for emergency meetings with electronic notification provided to the media. The mayor outlined a need to address a case where a city employee chooses to go on vacation out of state. The mayor proposes that upon returning the employee be required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and the employee be required to use PTO (paid time off) for that 14-day period. This would be for a 30-day time frame.
The mayor outlined another situation where the employees’ family leaves on vacation out of state and then, upon the family’s return, the employee would be required to self-quarantine.
Additionally, should the employee co-mingle with his or her family upon the family’s return from vacation, the employee would be required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and required to use PTO for the 14-day time frame. City Attorney George Loy explained that motions to approve should come separately from the Board of Works and Common Council.
The Board of Works has responsibility for personnel matters and the council for those of a fiscal nature.
Board of Works member and Mayor Gross made a motion to amend the city’s employee handbook that if an employee goes on vacation out of state upon returning the employee be required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and the employee be required to use PTO (paid time off) for that 14 day period.
The mayor outlined another situation where the employees’ household leaves on vacation out of state and then upon their return the employee would be required to self-quarantine. Additionally, should the employee co-mingle with members of his or her household upon their return from vacation the employee would be required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and required to use PTO for the 14 day time frame.
These measures would be for a 30-day time frame and could be changed by other national, state or local actions. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Council member Ralph Widmer made the same motion as was passed by the Board of Works. Kim Kramer seconded. Roll call: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Widmer-aye. Motion carried. Pepple and Houston were on the phone and could not cast a vote.
Mayor Gross addressed a conflict with the employee handbook which has arisen as a result of actions taken by the Centers for Disease Control. The handbook reads on page 66, letter G, that a physician’s written certification of illness is required when an employee has been out sick three consecutive days.
Waymouth made a motion to suspend the required physician’s note after three days as per the employee handbook and to replace this with a statement signed by the employee that he or she has been symptom free for a 24 hour period without medication. Harmon seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
Kramer made the same motion as was passed by the Board of Works. Cheever seconded. Roll call: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Widmer-aye. Motion carried. Pepple and Houston were on the phone and could not cast a vote.
Gross discussed the matter of utility shut-offs with the Board of Works and council. Harmon made motion to suspend utility shut-offs for a period of 30 days. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Widmer made the same motion as was passed by the Board of Works. Kramer seconded. Roll call: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Widmer-aye. Motion carried. Pepple and Houston were on the phone and could not cast a vote.
There being no further business before the joint meeting, the meeting adjourned at 12:26 p.m.