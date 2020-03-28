March 9, 2020
A special meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, was held March 9 at 4 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Deputy Clerk Treasurer Michelle Mills, was answered by board members Mayor Cathy Gross, Andy Harmon, and Maury Waymouth. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
New Business
1. Fire Department — Retirement of Capt. Robert Hickman: Fire Chief Galen Logan reported that Hickman provided him a letter of retirement that, in summary, indicated his gratefulness for serving the citizens of Monticello and the surrounding area since 1979. Former mayor and current city council member Ken Houston commented that he wanted to thank Hickman for his service to the city. Gross echoed the sentiment offered by Houston. Harmon made a motion to accept Hickman’s retirement effective March 9, 2020. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Fire Department — Re-hire of Hickman: Gross explained that there will be a void in leadership at the Monticello Fire Department due to some health concerns on one of the shifts. She indicated that many phone calls have been made to receive clarifications from INPRS on retirement questions. Documentation has been provided from INPRS to clarify the proper procedures required on this matter. Gross made a motion to rehire Hickman effective March 9, 2020, for a period of time not to exceed six months and with a re-evaluation to be done. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
There being no further business before the Board of Works, the meeting adjourned at 4:12 p.m.