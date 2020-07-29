June 15, 2020
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, Indiana
was held via Zoom on Monday June 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and Board Members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Board Member Maury Waymouth, seconded by Andy Harmon to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Works of May 18, 2020 and Special Joint Meeting of the Board of Works/Common Council of June 1, 2020 as presented. All ayes, motion carried.
ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA-Mayor Cathy Gross requested the addition of number 7 to the agenda, “Agreement for Transfer of Real Estate-Kaleb Pass”. Number 8 will be “Utility Adjustments”.
PUBLIC HEARING-Collection System Improvements-SRF-Mayor Cathy Gross opened the Public Hearing at 5:34 p.m. Brian Desharnais with Commonwealth Engineering outlined the details of the proposed project. He presented the project purpose, various alternatives, the chosen alternative, the lack of environmental impacts, and a detailed project cost which is estimated to be $10,965,385.00 for recommended alternative 1. Superintendent Adam Downey pointed out that this project # 4 has been planned and worked on for years. The easements are secured and soil borings have been completed. Comments will be accepted for 5 days by contacting the Clerk Treasurer’s office. Mayor Gross closed the Public Hearing at 5:47 pm.
OLD BUSINESS
1. Old Fire Station-Roof Repairs-Mayor Gross indicated the roof matter would be discussed at the Council meeting and requested Councilor Bill Cheever provide a report. Bill outlined the information he provided in his written report. He recommended a 0.60 mil thickness and a replacement of the roof, not a repair. Board of Works members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon agreed. Aragon Roofing has the best price of $19,600.00 with a 20 year warranty on the materials. Bill Cheever indicated that Aragon verbally stated they would match the 20 year warranty on materials with a 20 year labor warranty. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the Aragon quote. Andy Harmon seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Discussion of Agreement with Dr. Kelly Dardeen-Fire Chief Galen Logan provided a brief history for accessing a mental health provider with public safety personnel. He indicated Dr. Dardeen focuses her practice by treating public safety employees. Mayor Gross indicated the City received $21,000 from the Dept of Health & Human Services for COVID-19 purposes and mental health services are applicable. Chief Jason Lingenfelter echoed the positive reaction he received from the officers when they became aware the City was considering this. Andy Harmon asked if the program with Dr Dardeen would be for all employees. Mayor Gross said it would be initially for public safety employees. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann indicated Dr. Dardeen has an application with United Healthcare (AIM Medical Trust is underwritten through UHC) which is still in process. Dr. Dardeen commented that the process has taken over a year and she has been told that there are enough mental health providers in the Lafayette area. Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey remarked that he feels providing only public safety personnel with a mental health benefit is distressing. He stated that having a high deductible health plan makes it prohibitive to pay out of pocket for mental health services. Mayor Gross reminded everyone of the mental health services option through the Family Health Clinics located in Delphi, Wolcott and Monon. Andy Harmon made a motion to enter into an agreement with Dr. Kelly Dardeen. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Consideration of a Joint Resolution-Return to Work-Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve Joint Resolution 2020-05, COVID-19 Response Return-To-Work Plan. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
1. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoice 46631 and 46632- Collection System Improvements-Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amount of $5,640.00 and $5,020.16, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Water-PER Update for SRF Consideration-Andrew Robarge with Commonwealth presented a five page document which will be required for submission to the SRF. It involves 3 projects 1) Replacement of a 6” water main with an 8” water main along S Maini Street 2) A new 8” water main along the new Luse Road 3) Replacement of existing water mains along Marion and 3rd Streets. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the PER update as presented. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Water-Commonwealth Invoices 46738 and 46739-Master Plan-Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $12,175.00 and $1,000.00, respectively. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Street-Commonwealth Invoices 46633 and 46634-West Washington Street Project-Street Commissioner Frank Arthur indicated the City will be applying for Community Crossing Funding for construction on this initiative. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the invoices as presented. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Street Department-Quotes for Grinding Brush and for Crack Sealing-Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann read the quote for brush grinding from GreenCycle with the amount being $22,675.00. He also read the quote for Crack Sealing from Pavement Solutions in the amount of $33,996.60. Andy Harmon made a motion to provisionally approve the quotes from GreenCycle and Pavement Solutions pending review by City Attorney George Loy and Street Commissioner Frank Arthur. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
6. Fire Department-Accept Resignations, Permission to Hire, Permission to Advertise-Andy Harmon made a motion to accept the resignation of Grady Fountain, regularly scheduled part time employee, effective 5-25-2020. Maury Waymouth seconded. All ayes, motion carried. Maury Waymouth made a motion to accept the resignation of Zach Wolfe, effective end of day July 4 2020. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. Maury Waymouth made a motion to grant permission to hire Mike Masters as regularly scheduled part time. This would be to fill Grady Fountain’s position. Mayor Cathy Gross seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. Maury Waymouth made a motion to grant permission to hire Elijah Darling as regularly scheduled part time in the place of Ryan Hahn. Cathy Gross seconded. All ayes, motion carried. Andy Harmon made a motion to allow Chief Logan to advertise for prospective employees. Maury Waymouth seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Agreement to Transfer Property-221 Dewey Street-Kaleb Pass-Andy Harmon made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-06 transferring property to Kaleb Pass. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
8. Utility Adjustments-Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the adjustments as presented. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
MISCELLANEOUS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS-None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 6:48 p.m.