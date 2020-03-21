Feb. 18, 2020
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, was held Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Gross and board members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Harmon, seconded by Waymouth to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of Jan. 21, 2020, and special meeting of Feb. 3, 2020, as presented. All ayes, motion carried.
ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA — None
OLD BUSINESS — None
NEW BUSINESS
1. Commonwealth-General Services Agreement for 2020: Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey reported the agreement is an update from the previous one and does not bind us to any specific project. Each Task Order will be approved separately and will be connected to a specific project. Loy wants a verbiage change in the section defining the location of any court action. It will be changed to White County. Harmon made a motion to approve the agreement as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Wastewater — Commonwealth Task Order 2020-01-Rehabilitation Assessment: Downey reported that the task order will be the third year of an overall effort where Accu-Dig provides the camera work on sewers and Commonwealth does the engineering assessment/assistance for project planning. The task order has a not to exceed figure of $25,000. Harmon made a motion to approve Task Order 2020-01 as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Wastewater-Commonwealth Task Order 2020-02-GIS & Mapping Services: Downey indicated this is a not to exceed $10,000 task order for creating working documents and maps as well as to modify the GIS system upon request. Waymouth made a motion to approve task order 2020-02 as presented. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoices 45834 & 45835-Collection System Improvements-LTCP Project 4: Gross made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $37,600 (design) and $5,089.71 (regulatory assistance), respectively. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Police Department-Permission to Hire Tyler Cosgray, full-time patrolman: Waymouth made a motion to approve the hiring of Tyler Cosgray as a full-time patrolman pending his acceptance into the 1977 Police & Fire Pension Fund. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
6. Fire Department-Service Agreement with Scheurich Plumbing: Fire Chief Galen Logan outlined details of the agreement to include maintenance of the heating/cooling system, water heater, exhaust fan, and other fans. It also includes changing filters, checking belts, oiling motors, and other items. Harmon made a motion to approve the agreement from Scheurich. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Fire Department-Permission to Promote Chad Walther from firefighter recruit to firefighter/paramedic: Logan indicated that Walther has met all the requirements and should be promoted to firefigher/paramedic. Waymouth made a motion to approve the promotion as presented. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
8. Fire Department-Permission to Promote Lt. Shane Swaim from Public Safety Level 2 to Level 3: Harmon made a motion to approve the promotion as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
9. Utility Adjustments: Harmon made a motion to approve the adjustments as presented. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
MISCELLANEOUS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS — None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 5:48 p.m.