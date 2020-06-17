MONTICELLO — Monticello American Legion Post 81 is now open.
The post will be open from at 11 am. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People who haven't been to the post in a while will notice a few changes.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the parking lot was sealed and re-striped, one of the walk-in coolers was remodeled, flooring behind the bar was replaced, painting was done, carpets were cleaned and several other cleaning projects were completed.
Sanitizing within the building will be done on an ongoing basis and hand sanitizer will be available for patrons to use at the door and in the bar.
Post 81 staff asks that people entering the building to wear a face covering, and social distancing will be enforced. All employees and volunteer workers will be required to wear a face covering and health checks will be done daily.
Meals will be served from 5-7 p.m. Fridays, with music provided by a DJ. No dancing will be allowed until further notice.
The legion will be open from noon to 8 p.m. June 21. The boat launch padlock has been changed and new keys are available at the bar. The staff asks that people return their current key when purchasing a new one.