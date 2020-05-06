MONON — The annual reunion of Monon School alumni scheduled for June 20 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The alumni groups hopes to meet next year on June 26, 2021. Classes scheduled for honors at this year’s event were: 80-year Class of 1940, 75-year class of 1945, 70-year class of 1950, 65-year class of 1955, 60-year class of 1960, and the 55-year class of 1965.
The organization will still be awarding $7,000 in scholarships to 2020 North White graduates, including several former graduates who were previous recipients of the scholarships. This is the largest amount given by the group, which will make a total of over $62,000 in scholarships awarded to North White students.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 winners will be announced in a virtual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 13.
The scholarship funds are donated in honor or memory of former Monon School students or teachers by Monon alumni or their family. Contributions to the scholarship fund are welcomed by anyone wishing to honor a Monon alumni.
There is also an opportunity for an annual scholarship to be established and named for a loved one, for example: the Linda Quasebarth Fletcher $1,000 scholarship, which has been awarded for the past four years.
For more information, contact Kristel Kaye, 6375 Whippoorwill Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905, call 765-404-3119, or e-mail kristel.kaye@comcast.net.