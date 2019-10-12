Oct. 7
President Dick Stimmel called the Oct. 7 meeting of MCPS to order at 11 a.m. by leading the pledge to the flag and reciting the Society’s mission statement.
Karilyn Brown moved to accept the minutes of the September meeting. Candy Melton seconded. Motion carried.
In the absence of the treasurer, board member Debbie Vandervort gave details of the financial report. The September after-school movie event was successful with nearly 120 students in attendance. There was a question regarding the $900 payment to Sue Peppers. Secretary Julie Gutwein explained the expense was for a CPA review of the society’s books that was required as part of the grant application to Tippecanoe Arts Federation. Candy Melton moved to accept the report as presented. Sharon Hickman seconded. Motion carried.
MCPS was notified that the society is the recipient of a $6,000 grant from Tippecanoe Arts Federation to be used to install commercial grade guttering on the theater building. Eight Society members will be attending the TAF Bravo for the Arts meeting October 9 to accept the award.
MCPS was notified by KIRPC that although the Society has received the Certificate of Approval from the DNR, the OCRA grant application deadline had passed. The secretary will investigate other grant opportunities to finance tuck-pointing the theater building.
Enjoy White County has placed a full-page holiday ad in the travel IN fall magazine. The ad features “Christmas in Monon” detailing Monon’s Dec. 14 activities. Candy Melton moved that MCPS pay one-third of the $207 advertising cost. The balance will be paid by the chamber of commerce and the fire department. Deb Vandervort seconded. Motion carried.
Deb Vandervort reported that the trim on the theater showcases was curling. She suggested contacting the manufacturer to resolve the problem.
The next after school movie fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 18. Volunteers are always needed. The dociety is scheduled to prepare and serve the Monon chamber lunch on Nov. 21. A committee will be appointed at the November meeting.
The Dec. 14 Christmas parade will be a lighted parade beginning at 6:00 P.M. Therefore, the MCPS Bazaar hours will be from 2-6 p.m. Secretary Gutwein will contact the vendors and request that local organizations provide baked goods for the sale. Santa will be in the Civic Center to talk with the children from 3:30-5 p.m. MCPS will bake and serve cookies, hot spiced tea and coffee for a free will donation.
Deb Vandervort reported that someone has inquired about purchasing the remaining parts of the old theater marquee.
Alene McKinley displayed interesting vintage photographs and newspapers from Monon’s past.
The Nov. 4 meeting will begin at 11 a.m.
Phyllis Onken moved for adjournment at 11:45 a.m. Sharon Hickman seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Julie Gutwein, Phyllis Onken, Debbie Vandervort, Candy Melton, Karilyn Brown, Bobbi Davis, Sharon Hickman, Al Smith, Mary Beth Woodcock, Alene McKinley, Jordan DeLong, Charles DeLong.