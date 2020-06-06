June 2020
President Dick Stimmel opened the June 1 meeting at 11:04 a.m. in the Civic Center by leading the pledge to the flag and reciting the society’s mission statement. He welcomed Dan Clark, pastor of the Monon Wesleyan Church.
As there had not been a meeting for three months, Jim Davis moved to accept the minutes of the March meeting. Sharon Hickman seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry presented the financial report. Although the April annual meeting had to be cancelled, several members responded to the annual report by renewing memberships and sending donations.
MCPS was the recipient of a grant from North Central Health Services administered by Tippecanoe Arts Federation to install guttering and downspouts on the theater. The work has been completed. The final grant report will be filed with TAF.
The brick on the east and west ends of the theater building needs to be tuck-pointed. Whitus Restoration has submitted a proposal in the amount of $15,345 for the project that includes restoration of the ticket booth. Alene McKinley moved to hire Whitus using funds MCPS has raised from movie nights and the coffee café. Deb Vandervort seconded. Motion carried. Whitus was contacted and replied they would be able to begin work in July.
The new Monon Civic Preservation Pictorial calendars are in. Because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the annual meeting, the dates run from July 2020 through June 2021.
MCPS will hold a “Garage Sale” on the Saturday, June 27 of the Monon Garage Sale days. Secretary Julie Gutwein will post notices on Facebook asking for donations.
Theater project chairmen Jim Davis and Dick Stimmel met with project contractor Paul Schutter, who presented MCPS with a complete three-phase plan that provides detailed cost estimates.
Tippecanoe Arts Federation’s 2020 grant cycle requires a letter of intent submitted by June 5. MCPS did not have the required plans and estimates to apply until receiving the plans submitted by Schutter last week. Gutwein was asked to send a letter of intent to TAF by June 5. If the proposal is accepted, the society will prepare a detailed grant application for the initial portion of phase one.
The next meeting will be July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center.
Jim Davis moved for adjournment at 12:02 p.m. Sharon Hickman seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Al Smith, Alene McKinley, Deb Vandervort, Sharon Hickman, Dan Clark.