President Dick Stimmel called the Feb. 3, meeting of MCPS to order a 11:06 a.m. by leading the pledge to the flag.
Alene McKinley moved to accept the minutes of the January meeting. Sharon Hickman seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querrry distributed the financial report. Sharon Hickman moved to accept as presented. Julie Gutwein seconded. Motion carried.
The guttering for the theater building is to be installed Feb. 4. This project was made possible by a grant from Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
Representatives from Lake Shore Glass have scheduled a meeting with Jim Davis and Dick Stimmel to order doors for the theater lobby entrance and plan repairs to the ticket booth.
Jim Davis presented detailed drawings and specifications from designer Craig Wetli of the interior of the theater. These will be given to the architect to secure permits for the construction.
The upcoming school movie nights are Feb. 21, March 13 and April 17.
Dick Stimmel and Jim Davis are collecting pictures for the MCPS calendar that will be available at the April 19 annual meeting.
MCPS will prepare and serve the Monon Chamber of Commerce lunch on Feb. 27. Julie Gutwein will chair the lunch committee.
Gutwein Motor Company has secured a date for a Ford Drive One for your Community fundraiser to benefit Monon Civic Preservation Society. MCPS will receive $20 for each person who test drives a Ford vehicle and completes the post drive survey.
In preparation for the April 19 annual meeting, membership renewal letters will be prepared for mailing at the March 2 MCPS meeting.
The office building where the Society’s computer and printer are located has been sold. It was suggested to move the equipment to an office in the building that houses the Monon Food Pantry as MCPS officers are also volunteers at the pantry and have keys to the building.
Devon Querry moved for adjournment at 12:05 p.m. Bobbi Davis seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Alene McKinley, Bobbi Davis, Sharon Hickman.