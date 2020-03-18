March 2020
President Dick Stimmel called the March 2 meeting of MCPS to order at 11:01 a.m. by leading the pledge to the flag.
Devon Querry moved to accept the February minutes. Linda Moncel seconded. Carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. To date fifty-seven seats have been sold.
The final grant report for Tippecanoe Arts Federation for the theater gutters will be filed as soon as Kyburz can complete the work to tie in to the drain tile.
Lake Shore Glass cannot match the glass tile on the theater ticket booth. Jim Davis has sent inquiries to see if there are vintage blocks available. A mason is coming to inspect the damaged blocks. Dye Lumber is preparing an estimate for the counter of the ticket booth. It must be weather-proof because it is both inside and outside of the ticket window.
The calendar order is ready to be placed so the calendars will be available for pick up at the April 19 annual meeting.
After school movie dates are: March 13, April 17 and a special fourth-grade presentation on May 19.
The society’s computer and accessory equipment will be moved from the Moncel building to an office in the Monon Food Pantry building. MCPS was able to use the Moncel Agency internet connection. There is no internet at the Food Pantry building. The building is wired for hook up, but the cost for service would be $90 per month. It was decided not to pay for internet at this time, and have officers use their personal internet for communication.
Letters inviting members to the annual meeting were prepared for mailing.
The next meeting will be Monday, April 6, at 11 a.m.
Debbie Vandervort moved for adjournment at 12:45 p.m. Sharon Hickman seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Deb Vandervort, Phyllis Onken, Candy Melton, Al Smith, Linda Moncel, Sharon Hickman, Alene McKinley