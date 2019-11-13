Nov. 5
President Dick Stimmel called the Nov. 5 meeting of MCPS to order at 11:02 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim Davis moved to approve the minutes of the October meeting. Alene McKinley seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. The Society has received $4,500 of the $6,000 grant from Tippecanoe Arts Federation to install guttering on the theater. The balance will be awarded when the project final report is filed.
Theater report: Vice President Davis reported that specifications for HVAC should be completed soon. Then he can advertise for bids for those projects.
The society has hired a private contractor to gut the upstairs apartment from damage sustained by the leaking roof before the roof was replaced.
The November school movie fundraiser has been rescheduled to Nov. 15. Volunteers are needed.
The society will prepare and serve the Monon Chamber of Commerce lunch on Nov. 21. A committee was appointed.
The next All Aboard Main Street meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 13.
MCPS will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 to decorate the Civic Center and prepare the society’s year-end letters to the membership. Orders for the society’s calendars will be included in the mailing. A $5 shipping and handling charge will be added for those requesting shipping.
April 19, 2020, is set for the society’s annual meeting.
Leadership White County will meet at the Civic Center on Nov. 20. Secretary Julie Gutwein will speak to the group about Monon history, after which a tour of the theater will be offered.
Jim Richardson, son of former Monon postmaster Dale Richardson, donated a framed set of four envelopes commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville Railroad. Each envelope was postmarked on the anniversary date – one from Chicago, one from Indianapolis, one from Louisville and the other from Monon.
Reservation forms have been sent to vendors for the Dec. 14 bazaar. Local organizations and residents are encouraged to donate baked goods.
Sharon Hickman moved for adjournment at 11:52 a.m. Davis seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Alene McKinley, Deb Vandervort, Karilyn Brown, Sharon Hickman.