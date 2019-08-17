Aug. 5
President Dick Stimmel called the Aug. 5, meeting of MCPS to order at 6 p.m. at the Monon Civic Center by leading the pledge to the flag and reading the Society’s mission statement.
Jim Davis moved to approve the minutes of the July meeting. Karilyn Brown seconded. Motion carried.
Devon Querry distributed the financial report. Dick’s Café donations were the highest since its inception.
The Plexiglass in the north showcase of the theater was vandalized last month. The glass was broken and some of the lightbulbs taken. President Stimmel replaced the Plexiglass and replacement bulbs were ordered.
Jordan DeLong reported that a grant to purchase and install guttering on the theater building was filed with Tippecanoe Arts Federation on Aug. 2.
Secretary Gutwein reported that the society is still waiting for a certificate of approval from the DNR Division of Historic Preservation that is necessary to apply for an OCRA grant. Gutwein submitted additional information and pictures that were requested by the DNR. Jordan DeLong will contact the DNR to inquire regarding the status of the Certificate.
Julie Gutwein reported that she and Phil attended the Tippecanoe Arts Federation Gala on Aug. 2.
Jordan DeLong donated printer cartridges for the society’s printer.
The first Monday of September is Labor Day. Therefore, the society’s meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
Jim Davis moved for adjournment at 6:40 p.m. Candy Melton seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Candy Melton, Karilyn Brown, Linda Moncel, Alene McKinley, Jordan DeLong, Phyllis Onken, Phyllis Onken.