Members and friends of MCPS met at 9 a.m. Jan. 6, to un-decorate the Civic Center. MCPS officers are grateful to the following volunteers: Connie Linback, Terry Saunders, John Wilson, Mary Scheffer , Alene McKinley, Deb Vandervort, Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry and Julie Gutwein.
President Dick Stimmel called the regular meeting to order at 10:18 a.m. by leading the pledge to the flag and reading the society’s mission statement.
Debbbie Vandervort moved to accept the minutes of the December meeting. Alene McKinley seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry gave the financial report. The Christmas Bazaar was very successful. Having outside vendors rather than “rummage” style merchandise was more appealing to customers.
In addition to bake sale items donated by local organizations and volunteers, North White High School Consumer Ed classes donated dozens of cookies for the event.
MCPS is grateful to the North White administration and staff for their cooperation and support of our projects.
The December Monon Elementary all school movie was another successful fundraiser as well as the annual year end letter to members.
Theater report: To date the contractors have filled two large dumpsters with plaster and debris from the upstairs apartment at a cost of nearly $3,000. Arrangements are being made for the purchase and installation of the guttering for the building.
Jim Davis moved that MCPS contract with LakeShore Glass of Monticello for the purchase and installation of new front doors for the theater lobby and the repair of the theater booth. Sharon Hickman seconded. Motion carried.
MCPS is scheduled to prepare and serve the Monon Chamber of Commerce lunch in February, May and November 2020.
Jim Davis announced that All Aboard Monon Main Street will be hosting a painting party fundraiser at the Civic Center on Jan. 25.
The letter to members with an invitation to the April annual meeting and membership renewal notice will be prepared for mailing at the March meeting.
Jim Davis moved for adjournment at 10:50 a.m. Devon Querry seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Debbie Vandervort, Sharon Hickman, Alene McKinley, Ginny Vanmeter.