MONON — The Monon Alumni Association awarded $750 scholarships to each of five Class of 2020 North White students.
The awards were presented May 13 to Anthony Ball, Dania Garcia, Allison Hunt, Harley Mendez and Emilia Valdizon at the North White Awards Program.
Ryan Shriver, Class of 2017, received a $750 Monon Alumni Association scholarship for the fourth time. Receiving Monon Alumni Association $750 scholarships for the third time were North White Class of 2018 students Alisha Manns and Jennifer Serratos.
Former North White student receiving the Linda Quasebarth Fletcher $1,000 scholarship for the fourth time was 2017 North White graduate Jakob Quasebarth.
The Monon School Alumni Association has awarded scholarships totaling more than $62,000 to North White graduates over the past years. Former students from the old Monon School have made the gifts possible.
In order to continue the tradition in 2021, scholarship contributions are being solicited now. Scholarship donations may be made in honor or memory of a loved one, a graduating class, a dedicated teacher, or a special person.
Contributions and donors will be recognized at the Monon School reunion on June 26, 2021. This is a great opportunity to give assistance to a deserving student and at the same time honor someone who is or was special to you.
Make scholarship checks payable to the Monon Alumni Association and mail to: Kristel Kaye, 6375 Whippoorwill Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905-8773. Include the name of the person or Monon School class that you are honoring.