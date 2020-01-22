LOGANSPORT — It is no secret that opioid addiction is an ongoing challenge in healthcare across the country. The consequences of untreated addiction to opioids or any other substance can be tragic for addicted individuals, their families and friends, and entire communities.
In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared the opioid epidemic to be a public health emergency. Since then, HHS estimates that 10.3 million people misused prescription opioids in 2018, causing 130-plus deaths every day from opioid-related drug overdoses.
When it comes to opioid addiction, most people cannot just walk away. They need help, and help is here at Logansport Memorial Hospital with its new medication assisted treatment (MAT) program for opioid addiction.
Providing this new service is a direct response to the nation’s opioid crisis and to an identified community health need.
“Medication assisted treatment is one way to help those with opioid addiction recover their lives,” said Jeanette Huntoon, vice-president of physician services and the Logansport Memorial Physician Network. “Our program includes three equally-important parts in helping people achieve recovery. We offer medication, counseling, and foster support from family and friends. These three components are critical to helping someone who battles opioid addiction regain a healthy, productive life.”
“It’s important to know that addiction is a disease,” said Stacie Stutzman, certified family nurse practitioner and program coordinator for the Logansport Memorial Hospital MAT program. “It is a disease that cannot be cured, but it can be managed with medication, counseling and support in the ways that we use these tools as part of our program. The goal of medication assisted treatment is to recover from addiction. It does not replace one addictive drug with another, and it provides a safe, controlled level of medication to overcome the use of a problem opioid.
“Medication assisted treatment seeks to address the underlying issues that trigger inappropriate drug use," she continued. "People can safely take the medications used in our program as long as they are needed – for months, a year, or several years. Medication stops the use of the problem drug, helping the patient get through the withdrawal and cope with cravings.
"Many people in treatment do relapse one or more times before getting better and remaining drug-free. Each relapse is a setback, but it does not mean failure. People who relapse can continue with treatment and achieve full recovery.”
Direct referrals to the MAT program can be made by calling 574-725-3468. A physician or provider can make the referral, or patients can make a self-referral. To learn more about the program, visit LogansportMemorial.org/Medication-Assisted-Treatment.
