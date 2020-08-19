Janessa Whitaker, of Monticello, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
She is a student at the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities, a two-year residential public high school for gifted juniors and seniors located on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie.
NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Janessa build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Formed in 2002, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1.5 million society members in more than 170 countries.