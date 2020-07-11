MONTICELLO — Literacy Volunteers of White County is now two days a week to the public.
Office hours will be 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. People who can’t make it during those hours should call 574-583-0789 at any time. The organization is located in the Calvert Center, 1001 S. Airport Road, Monticello.
Literacy Volunteers has many programs to further one’s education at no cost. They assist clients in achieving their high school diploma, prepare students for college exam, teach English as a second language, assist with driver’s license exams, assist people to become citizens of the United States, provide financial counseling, and other programs.
The organization assists people of all ages who are not attending school. It does not provide tutoring to students who are in school.