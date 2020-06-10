AUDUBON, Iowa — Taylor Jansen, of Monticello, will serve as an advanced swine biosecurity intern this summer for AMVC Management Services
Taylor interned with AMVC last summer for 10 weeks. This summer, she will complete an 11-week internship where she will have an in-depth experience with biosecurity practices and track its effectiveness.
“I am looking forward to working along with Dr. Joel Sparks and observing the success of different biosecurity protocols that are currently in place within the AMVC barns,” said Jansen, who will be starting her senior year in the fall at Purdue University.
“We are very excited to have Taylor return to our system. She was a great asset and we are looking forward to seeing how far her knowledge and skill base grows while with us this summer,” Katie Schimmel, AMVC recruiter, said. “We value her educational background and think she will continue to bring a different perspective to the farm.”
AMVC Management Services, based in Audubon, Iowa, is the 10th largest pork producer in the United States and employs more than 700 employees and 20 veterinarians across 10 states.
AMVC provides veterinary support, nutritional counseling, results management and employee solutions to managed farms.