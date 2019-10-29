MONTICELLO — Renea Smith, MSN, BSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Smith brings 19 plus years of health care experience, including cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, non-invasive cardiology and clinical education units to her new role. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing and most recently served as the director of nursing practice at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
Smith joined IU Health Arnett in 2012 as the team lead for Interventional Radiology. Over the years, Smith has taken on many leadership roles related to organizational change and regulatory needs through use of evidence-based practice, quality indicators and Magnet standards for nursing excellence.
As the chief nursing officer for IU Health White Memorial, her goal is to continue moving in the direction set by leadership and to continue raising the bar in achievement for nursing excellence.
“Her passion for nursing education, excellence and leadership aligns with the mission of IU Health in providing every patient, every time with exceptional nursing care," said Mary Minier, president of IU Health White Memorial.
Smith said her passion is in resiliency.
“I love making connections and ensuring anyone at any level, in or outside of work, has the tools they need to work through challenges and realize the goals are attainable," she said. "As individuals, we are strong. As a team, we can accomplish more.
"Resiliency is a foundation to accomplish many things. With resiliency we find a way to keep making things happen while striving to achieve excellence.”
Smith also has a passion for professional development and continued education for herself and supporting those around her in doing so.
In her free time, Smith enjoys spending time with family, being outdoors and listening to music.
Smith will begin in her new role Nov. 11. Smith looks forward to working with Miner and the IU Health White Memorial team to provide high-quality patient care to the community.