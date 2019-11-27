Frontier Elementary
By Emma — So you can by it frome the store you put it in the oven then you put sprinkles then I eduse then put eggs on it and dry ice put it bhind it so it look like stime.
By Elsie — How to cook a turkey. Get the oven ready. Put the turkey in the oven. Take the turkey out of the oven. Cut the turkey. Take the wish bone out of the turkey. Eat the turkey all up. Now the turkey is in your tumy.
By Riley — How to make a turkey first you put stufing in the turkey. Next put it in the uven. Last put it on the table and eat it.
By Lucy — 1 You buy a turky at a food store. 2 Take it home then unrap the turkey. 3 Then Put on what ever siesoning you want. 4 Set yor oven to 100 digries. 5 After 15 minets yor done!
By Naomi — First you shoot the turkey, then you take out the guts but first put on gloves and squeeze out the blood. After you clean it you put it on a pan then you cook it. After you cook it you stofe it with candy! Then you take out the wishbone and challenge some boby. Then you eat it~
By Emma — By a turkey cook it put seasoning on it. Than put lettuce around it and maybe more seasoning.
By Evan — First you get a turkey. Then you stuff the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the uven. Last your turkey is don.
By Ayden — First you stuff the turkey with carrots and spices. Then you put it in the oven at 400 degrees. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Finally you eat it!
By Kaydence — How to cook a turkey is to cute it open and get the bones out and put it in the oven and cook it then say it’s time for dinner. And that’s how you cook a turkey.
By Kylee — How to cook a turkey. First get your turkey but make sure your turkey is alive not dead. Second get all vegtibles. Third put the turkey in the pot and vegtibles. Fourth put it in the oven wait actally kill the turkey and than put the turkey in the oven. Finally give it to everybody and eat it.
By Chef Cameron — Welcome to cooking with Cameron! First, we skin the turkey, then put it in the oven; then we wait, then put lettuce on plate. Put turkey on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let’s eat! See you later on Chef Cameron – I’m hungry let’s eat!
By Ryleigh — First you get out of bed and get ready to hunt. Next you go to the woods. Then when you see a turky you shoot it. Then you go to a special store with your turkey. Then they give it to you to go home and cook it. Then you go home. Next you stuf the turkey whith a special sisoning. Then you put it on a tray and put the tray in the uven. While the turkey is cooking in the uven you can mix dough for bisxets. Form the bisxets in the uven with the turkey. Then you make slices of bread in the toster. Wons you think you have anof bread you make the jelly. Then pop the popcorn. Then get a bucet uf candy and rice. Now get a big tray and pull out the turkey and bisxets. Then put all those thangs on the tray. Next set out the silverware. Finally eat! Happy Thanks giving!