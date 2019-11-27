Eastlawn Elementary
By Brody — First, you will need 3 packs of ghost peppers one bottle of al and salt. First stuff the turkey with salt and al, peppers Last, cook it at 350 degrees then prank your friends.
By Alexis — Have you ever mabe a turkey? Well this is my way of making one. Fist, you will need these ingredients turkey, salt, butter and peper. Then, you will have to pre-heat your oven to 130 degrees. Next, you will have to put the turkey on a pan and put some salt on it and stick it in the oven. After that, you will need to check on the turkey if it is done then take it out and put some peper and butter on it and stick it in the microwave for 10 sec. Last, take it out and enjoy with your family.
By Stephen — This is how I cook a turkey The ingredients are chocklet, 1 fraion of a cup of sugar, mint seoning, chocklet chips, and gummey craby patys. First, cut open the turkey and add in the chocklet chips. Next you add the fraion of sugar and spred it all over. Then, you cook it for 5 min. After that, you mush the chocklet to the turkey Then, you add the mint seoning. After that, you melt the craby patys and cover the turkey. Last, cook it for 3 hours.
By Marley — Let me tell you how to make a turkey. You will need a turkey, seasoning, a pot, strawberrys, and a bounge of twix bars. First, you put the seasoning on the front, and back side of the turkey. Then, you cut up the strawberrys, and put it on the turkey. Arter that, you put the twix bars on the turkey. Finally, you put your turkey in the oven for 15 minutes then you serv the turkey. And that’s how I make a turkey.
By Xavier — Let me tell you how to cook a turkey you will need a turkey, a pot, sensing, aay sose. Wen you are retey to cook step first pot and turkey in the pot step seken pot it in and oven step finet srv the turkey.
By Logan — Don’t try this out Home! Let me tell you how to cook a turkey. First, take some sugar and put it on the turkey. Next, put some salt on it. Finally, cook it for 20 min and once its done take it ount enjoy it with your family.
By Blake — Let me tell you how to cook a tukey. You will need stuffing, salt, pepper, and vegetables. First, you neet stuff the tukey. Then, add salt and peper. Last you serw to youer family
By Kolton — I will tell you how to cook a turkey ferst you need a turkey and BBQ and lot’s of pickle sunflower seeds. Then you het your oven to 130 degrees and start the oven and wait and when your oven is don you goy it with your family.
By Ally — Let me tell you how to cook a turkey. You will need seasoning, salt, pepper, a pot, an oven, and a turkey. First, you will get a pot out to put the turkey in it, put the turkey in the pot, then put the seasoning, salt, and pepper on the turkey. Next, put the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes 50 degrees f. Then, take the turkey out of the oven and take the turkey out of the pot and put it on a plate. Finally, serve the delicious turkey. And that is how you make a turkey.
By Tyler — First, you stuff the turkey. Secind, you sallt the turkey and then put it in the oven. But last but not lest you get it out of the oven and then check it and see if it’s ready. Then you have a good turkey.
By Jace — Let me tell you how to cook a turkey my way. First you will need an ax vesnes, then chop the head off take the fethers off it cover it in BBQ souse and cut up the vesnes put it in a pan, fliney put over a fire (Poor turkey gobol gobol what did they do to us)
By Braylon — Let me tell you how to cook a turkey. You will need a turkey, salt, sunflower seeds, pepper, stuffing, and bbq. First, you stuff it an put sunflower seeds on it. Next, put it in the oven and cook it. Last, enjoy it with your family. That is how you cook a turkey.