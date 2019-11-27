Frontier Elementary
By Peyton — First you have to clean it. Then you cover It in Crisco. Put it in a pan and bake it for 15 minutes per pound unitl it is 165 degrees.
By Sylvia — First, I cook the turkey in the oven. Then I will set the degees to 350 degrees F, put in for 7 hours in the oven. Finally, I set up the table for Thanksgiving Dinner.
By Lia — First, I will go outside with my cousin Sam and he will find the turkey and shoot it. Then I will put seasoning on it then I will cook it at 200 degress for 2 hours then after that I will put a little more seasoning on it then it is ready.
By Nora — When you are making a turkey first you have to set the oven at 102 degree. Next, you put all the seasoning that you want. Then you put it in the oven for about 40 minutes to cook it. Finally, you get to eat your yummy turkey.
By Hailey — I would start by put it in the oven for 5 min. After you take it out you would cut it and let it cool of and then you can eat it.
By Wyatt — I would start by putting turkey in turkey skin. Stuff it cook it at 600 degrees for 3 hours.
By Kaydene — I would start by getting turkey next I would put it in the oven and put it to 200 degrease for 3 hr. Finally I would stuff it.
By Maya — When you make a truky first you pit it in the oven at 400 deeges then you stuf it with stuffing and put a pinch of seasoning and lomon juce and finally you can sit with family and eat.
By Bradeyn — I would cook a turkey by putting it in the oven for 200 F. Then take it out in 30 minutes. And then cut the turkey. And finaly give it to the people.
By Sarah — I would start by getting a turkey first then I would cut the bad parts off of the turkey then put it in the oven for 1 or 2 hours then take it out and dress it then let it thaw for a fe w minits the eat it.
By Hunter — I would start by cutting the hair off. I would put the turkey in the oven for 20 min. The I would cut the turkey in little pieces to eat it.
By Anthony — I would start by buy the turkey then seesin the turkey you cook the turkey for 9 hours and 532 dugeres then you juce the turkey then add extra stuff like sald then you EAT IT!!!
By Cadens — First you haf to get a turkey the leave it in the oven for about 3 hours then stuf the turkey let it cool the chop it up the eat it.
By Nathan — First you will get the turkey and Put it in the uven then you will take it out Of the uven the put solt on the Turkey the put pepers on the turkey. Then it is ready to eat.