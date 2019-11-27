Meadowlawn Elementary
By Michael — Salt and pepper the inside and outside of the turkey. Mix two sticks butter, lemon juice, zest, garlic cloves, parsley. add mixture under the skin and on top of the skin. drizzle olivoil on top stuff with lemon and onion. Roast at 430°F 20 min. Reduce to 350 13 min per pound. Enjoy!
By Sophia — How to cook a turkey. First, you need to get a turkey. Next, you need to set the oven too 400 degrees. Now, you can get the turkey washed and filled with yummy food. And stick it in the oven.
By Alexa — First, you have to wait for the turkey to thaw out. After the turkey has thawed out, you need to season it. Once you’re done seasoning it, put it in the oven and let it cook. If it’s done cooking, you can eat it! The End.
By Casn — Terky ar fat and you have fo bit it to rst and turk on a grill and as stove and
By Cabella — My family make’s turkey! First you buy one. Then you preheat the oven. Next you put it in the oven. Then you take it out. Finnly you eat!
By Cayian — I go buy a turkey. I stuff it wiht stufing. I put my sesneg on my turkey. I put it in the over 3 hours.
By Aydan — I take the fer off it. Then you ckut it hede off. And put in the ovin for 70 degress. And me and my famly
By Lilli — You have to get a fresh turcey. take the good stuff and let it thaw out and bake in the oven and take it out and mabe if yui want to you can put some gravey on it and put some buns on the side with mashed potatoes.