Frontier Elementary
By Carsyn — To cook a turkey you need to have the turkey. Then, you need to put it in the oven for 350 degrees, then put it in for 24 hours. Next, put stuffing in it and out of it. Then, you put it on the table and wait for people to come but the turkey is hot. Finally, you eat the turkey with friends and family.
By Lexi – To cook a turkey Frist, you need to bye a turkey. Then, you put the oven at 530 derges. Next, put it in for a hour. Then, let it cool down. Next, sezene it Then, eat it.
By Josee – You take it out of pakeing and wash it. Take out the bag of gizzerd. Put it a roaster pan with some water. Salt and peper and butter. Turn on oven at 350 degrees for 4 – 16 hours.
By Bayli – To cook a turkey you go hunting to get the turkey. Then you have to skin it. And get a pan and set the turkey in the pan. Grab butter, and rub it on the turkey, and then you put it in the oven for about 15 minutes on 300 degrees. That’s how you cook a turky!
By Mason – To cook a turkey you first cook it at 300,000 degrees. Next, pour an entire crocpot of food grade liquid nitrogen onto the turkey. Then, slam a sledgehammer on the turkey. Finally, make some chocolate or vanilla cake. Cover the turkey with the cake. Now, shape, bake and frost the cake. And then, dig in!
By Luke – To cook a turkey, First you take the turkey and warm it up at 42 minnuts at 135 degrees. Then when it is done you take it out and put sesening like leaf flakes. Then you need cooking oil and the when it is done you eat it.
By Sarah – To cook a turkey you have to buy one or find one. Then you turn your oven on at 83 degrees. Then when the oven is done preheating you put the turkey in the oven for 45 mins. When the timer goes off you take it out and then it is ready to eat.
By Kale – To cook a turkey you get the turkey. The, you cook the turkey for about 45 minutes at 120 degrees. Next, you get the turkey out of the oven and let it cool off. Lastly, you slice the turkey then you eat it up. That is how you cook a turkey.
By Mason – To cook a turkey you have to get spices and a turkey. You also have to put 210 degrees and put into the oven when its don you pull it out and cut it and put it on plates and eat it.
By Mallory – To cook a Turkey First, heat the oven to 35 degrees and 54 mins. Next, cut open the turkey and stuf it. Then, put the turkey in the oven and wate. Finley, cut the turkey and serve.
By Ava – To cook a turkey you have to take the feather out of it. You have to put the oven on for three hour 45 min. and 300 degrees. We use a lot of sesens. We ate it was so good! We had leftover the next day we had some more.
By Raegan – To cook a turkey you need to go to the store and buy one. Then you put oil on the turkey. Next put it in the oven and turn the switch to 300 degrees. Then when the timer goes off you have a turkey and don’t forget to pray before you eat.
By Koehn – To cook a turkey you need to buy a turkey and go home and put it in the oven. Next, cook it for 10 mines. Then, tack it out of the oven and then eat it.
By Cass — To cook a turkey you need to buy a turkey and you need to fill it with deer meat and pig meat, apple sause, pear and when you season it you put leamon juice and don’t forget the spices. Then you put it in the oven at 200 degrees. Once you take it out you put it on the plate and cover it so it staies warm.
By Yukisha – To cook a turkey first go hunt a turkey or bye a turkey once you get the turkey put in a pan and than oil it. Next, put the turkey in oven for 400 degrees after its’ all cooked you let it sit because when it first comes out it should be hot then, when it cools of then you can put stuffing in it if you want and then have it for thanksgiving.
By Maci – To cook a turkey you need to go to the store and buy a turkey. Then, you bring it home. Next put it in the oven at 350 degrees. When you have put it in the oven make sure you keep checking on it so it doesn’t burn. Finally, when it is done take it out halfway threw and season it with whatever you want and put it back in the oven and let it cook and serve and enjoy. That I how you make a turkey.
By Emma – First, get the turkey on the pan. Next, put in the oven. The set it at 7 digreas. When it is done get it out. Cut it up. The eat it.