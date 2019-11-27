Oaklawn Elementary
By Koleen – First I go to walmart and find the biggest tarkey and take it home. Next I go to the magical forest and get a unicon, chop it up and stuff it in to my turkey. Then I go to the oven and put it in for 4 hours and 345°F. Last I put it on a unicorns back and serve it.
By Arabella – First I am going to a very very magical iland after school to get a turkey. Next when I get home I will fill it with cupcakes, sprinkles, brownies and candy. Then I put it in a cauldran for 5 hours at 300°F. Last I plate it on a huge plate with unicorns suronding it. It was so much fun.
By Lillie – First I am going to Walmart to get a large turkey. Next I am going to get choclate to put in it with. Then I put it by the fire place so it can cook. Last I grab a tray for my whole family.
By Paige – First I am going to Walmart after school to get any jent famly. Next wen I get home I am going to stuf my turkey full weth marsmelowes. Wen Im fety retv to cook my turkey Im going to pot my turkey on a pan for 4 hours at 350°F. Wen the timer pegs Im going pot the tary on a tray and present at the tanel to my enti jentfamly.
By Nova – First, after school I am going to go hunting to get a large turkey for my huge family. Next, when I get home I am going to stuff the large turkey with marshmellows. Then, when I am done stuffing I will cook it in the over for 2 hours set at 400°F. Last, when it beeps I will get it out of the oven and set it on the table for my huge family.
By Fernando – First I will go welnart and buy truly. Next I stuff it with recses. Then I but it in the oven for 450° forshenrs. Last I put it on a recses tray and I chiit.
By Abby – First school I am going to Krogert with my mom to by a turkey. Next I go home and my mom cuts the turkey and stuffs is with carits and broccolile. Then my mom put it in the ovin. Last we get it out of the ovin. We have brownies.
By Carter – First after school I will buy a turkey at Walmart for my family. Nest once we get home I will make stuffing for the turkey out of carrots and aspagus. I will put it in the oven for 4 hours at 360°F. When it is done I will eat!
By Tyrell – First, me and my uncle went to hunt a turkey in the woodes. Next we take it and cut off the head and pluk the felres then put bbaride inside. Then, I cook it for 4 hours and put the temeraure 240°. Last we cut it and finally give it to my family.
By Oakley – First, go to Kroger and pick the perfect turkey, Next, stuff it with whatever yould like. Then, put it in the oven for 3 hours at 350° degrees. Last, put it on a table, and when the family come over they can serve their selfs.
By Gracelynn – First, I’m going to Kroger Zion Bethel to collect a ginormous turkey for my hug family. Next, When I got home I’m going to slice the turkey open and put all of the stuffing in and pluse seasoning. Then, When I’m finally ready to cook the turkey I put it on a pan into the oven for 4 hours at 350°F. Last, when the timer rings I will pull it out and put it on a hug tray and also put it on the huge table for my whole family.
By Javan – First, I go to the Walmart to get a small turkey for 3 of us. Next, I stuff my turkey with stuffing. Then, I put my turkey in the oven at 350° for 3 hours. Last, I took it out of the oven and put it on the table.
By Conner – Fist, I’m going to Kroger to buy a gigantic raw turkey. Next I stuff it with vegetables and seasoning, carrots and ham. Then I put it in the oven. Once its dane I used thermometer to see how hot it is. Last I put it on the tray to serve to my uncles, anuts and grandma and grandpa.
By Audrey – First, we go get a turkey from a land called Turkey land. We hunt it with a magical bow and arrow. Next, I stuff my turkey with carrots and asparagus. Then, I put my turkey in a cauldron and set it for 305°F for 4 hours. Last, I ride a dragon to my grandma’s house and serve the turkey family buffet styel.