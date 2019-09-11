MONTICELLO — The White County Extension Homemaker’s 31 Bingo will be Monday, Sept. 16 at the White County 4-H Building in Reynolds.
All proceeds help fund the Extension Homemakers and their charitable works for youth and families of White County.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $20; tickets at the door will be $25.
No children; people must be at least 18 years old. An original Thirty-One item will be awarded for each game.
Fifteen games will be played. A $5 meal deal will be available for purchase that includes a sandwich, chips, cookies and a drink. No outside concessions as this is a fundraiser for community activities.
For tickets, call Jaynie Keniston at 219-984-5390, Deb Foutch at 574-583-4953 or Barb Schultz at 219-279-2275 or 219-207-1164.