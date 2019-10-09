PULASKI COUNTY — Tippecanoe Christian Church invites the community to attend its annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. A carry-in lunch will begin at noon and the afternoon service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Pastor Fredrick Boyd will present the Creation Evidence Expo. He is from the Zion Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis.
The church is located at 5292 W. 750 South in Pulaski County.
Contact Pastor Edward Clark at 574-946-4258 for more information.